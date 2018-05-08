RENDERED SPECULATION: What IF The All-new Lincoln Aviator Got The X6/GLE Coupe Treatment?

If you had a pulse and attended the 2018 New York Auto Show (NYIAS), it was clear that Lincoln once again did a helluva job bringing an A-rated product to the show.

Dubbed the all-new Lincoln Aviator, it's another sport-utility vehicle offering in the Lincoln product portfolio.

Considering the success and buzz the all-new Navigator has created, this is a big deal. Mostly because the Nautilus is such a non event.

The Aviator has that certain something that is lacking in its other vehicles. It's panache with a dash of sex appeal. Oh, and it's an SUV, so, it will definitely sell. The biggest reason we like it and think it's gonna go gangbusters?

It's essentially a Lincoln Range Rover Velar. Except we'd feel much more comfortable putting one of these in our driveway because the Brits aren't exactly well known for having the most reliable vehicles.

All that said, a creative Photoshop artist decided to do a little nip/tuck on the all-new Aviator. Now, we're presented with the Aviator Coupe, which has been created in the same style of the BMW X6 and Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class Coupe.

So, what do YOU think of the sloping roofline on the all-new Aviator?




User Comments

Deutschland

I don't know about a GLE version but the version that was presented I could see really minting money

Deutschland (View Profile)

Posted on 8/5/2018 5:58:35 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

