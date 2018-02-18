RENDERED SPECULATION: Would A Hyundai Santa Fe N Get YOUR Attention And Have You Walk Into A Showroom?

Not too long ago Hyundai released some teaser images of its all-new Santa Fe sport-utility vehicle.
As SUVs are big business for the automakers today, it should come as no surprise that the company is pretty excited for this all-new release that will bolster the manufacturer’s product portfolio. 
 
But, it seems that the market is already speculating and chattering about something with a bit more panache. People aren’t just in the market for your standard SUV, they also want something special. 
 
Something unique. 
 
One way Hyundai may be able to accomplish this is through the use of the all-new N, high-performance brand. And the very talented X-Tomi Design decided to make that thought a reality. 
 
Seen in this very first render, the vehicle carries over its now well-known paint to the Santa Fe. As expected it has a squat stance, larger wheels and tires and an aggressive front grille. 
 
So, what do you think? Should Hyundai dive with two feet in for the next-gen Santa Fe? Would you be curious about a Santa Fe N? What say you, Spies?




MDarringer

Build it! Profit waiting to be made.

I don't know why there isn't a Ford Escape ST or an Escape RS.

This sort of vehicle will be an easy sell.

Posted on 2/18/2018 11:15:52 AM

Posted on 2/18/2018 11:21:42 AM   

Agent00R

If Ford did that they would sell every one they would build. Completely agree.

I think Hyundai has a steeper hill to climb with the all-new N brand. Excited to see them tarting up cars though.

Let's see if Genesis wants to go all-out a la M/AMG/RS...

Posted on 2/18/2018 11:21:42 AM

Posted on 2/18/2018 11:21:42 AM | | Votes: 0   

valhallakey

Strike while the market is hot and interest rates are reasonable.

Posted on 2/18/2018 11:55:30 AM

Posted on 2/18/2018 11:55:30 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 0   

Dexter1

I love how effectively Hyundai can change their stolen Audi grille into a Ford Edge Sport edition.

Posted on 2/18/2018 12:23:38 PM

Posted on 2/18/2018 12:23:38 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 3   

TomM

My local Hyundai Dealers are a bunch of real low lifes who own big AUTO Malls- so much so that I would never consider going into their facilities except to buy parts. Their service departments turn over constantly - as do the sales people - and I would not do business with that type of operation - pure high pressure sales - that's it.

So - to me - it really does not matter if Hyundai ever makes a reasonable vehicle - AND that is one of the things that very few buyers really take into consideration today. THAT is - until they have repair needs - and the dealers keep the cars for weeks. THere are not that many single owner single brand dealers anymore in this area - but those would be my choice.


TomM (View Profile)

Posted on 2/18/2018 1:05:06 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 3   

MDarringer

High turn over in sales and service is a massive sign that the place is mismanaged. You'll also find that the days of one individual owning a dealer or a group of dealers is unlikely. These days groups own them more than likely.

Posted on 2/18/2018 1:29:56 PM

Posted on 2/18/2018 1:29:56 PM | | Votes: -1   

