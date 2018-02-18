RENDERED SPECULATION: Would A Hyundai Santa Fe N Get YOUR Attention And Have You Walk Into A Showroom?

As SUVs are big business for the automakers today, it should come as no surprise that the company is pretty excited for this all-new release that will bolster the manufacturer’s product portfolio. Not too long ago Hyundai released some teaser images of its all-new Santa Fe sport-utility vehicle.As SUVs are big business for the automakers today, it should come as no surprise that the company is pretty excited for this all-new release that will bolster the manufacturer’s product portfolio. But, it seems that the market is already speculating and chattering about something with a bit more panache. People aren’t just in the market for your standard SUV, they also want something special. Something unique. One way Hyundai may be able to accomplish this is through the use of the all-new N, high-performance brand. And the very talented X-Tomi Design decided to make that thought a reality. Seen in this very first render, the vehicle carries over its now well-known paint to the Santa Fe. As expected it has a squat stance, larger wheels and tires and an aggressive front grille. So, what do you think? Should Hyundai dive with two feet in for the next-gen Santa Fe? Would you be curious about a Santa Fe N? What say you, Spies?





