RENDERED SPECULATION: Would YOU Be Interesting In A Jaguar E-Pace SVO

It wasn't too long ago that Jaguar decided to launch the E-Pace. Seen for the very first time, it was an interesting take, at least from where I am sitting.



Clearly, Jaguar knows it has to produce more sport-utility vehicles in order to move units. As Jaguar's sales figures have eroded over the years, the F-Pace brought all-new vigor to the storied brand.



While we know the company will be producing variants of the E-Pace, there's a wee bit of curiosity as to whether or not the marque will push the boundaries with a high-end performance version. I would wager it wouldn't make a business case but I've been wrong before.



As Jaguar Land Rover prepares a tarted up version of the F-Pace and we see the screaming XE, I think it's safe to say that anything is possible. So, it's not out of line that the legendary XTomi Design decided to offer up their take on a hot E-Pace via Photoshop skills. You never know what the Special Vehicle Operations (SVO) team is working on.



That said, see the full image below and let us know what you think!





Jaguar E-Pace R-S



