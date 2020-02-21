RENDERED! THIS Is The MOST Accurate Render Of The All-new BMW 4-Series — Do YOU Approve?

After seeing the BMW 4-Series Concept show car, I was a bit surprised.

While we've been seeing BMW's design team take its front grilles to the absolute limit, it seems that the 7-Series and X7 have NOTHING on the next-gen 4.

That's because it features an all-new front end that's super aggressive. I mean, it brings forth an all-new type of kidney grille. And I don't think I am alone in thinking it's controversial.

If BMW was going for BIG, it definitely nailed it.

Here's the thing though. While BMW concepts tend to make it to production as seen on the show floor, every now and then one doesn't. Elements from it will be present but it won't be a clone as we've seen with other concept vehicles from the Bavarians.

With recently leaked spy shots though, it's clear: The massive, vertical kidney grilles are here to stay.

To give you the BEST idea of what it will look like, our friends from Russia have created some pretty well executed renders. It not only includes the front "face," but also its hind quarters — also based off of leaked spy shots.

So, we've got to ask: If THIS Is the next-gen 4-Series, do YOU approve of it?




User Comments

CANADIANCOMMENTS

Completely hopeless.

Even Chris Bangle would not even approve of this. I see a mid cycle refresh moved up to the 2nd year of production. Money on the hood just to move out dealer starter stock.

Designers liking something terrible is one thing, but giving this a green light when you are on the board is just incompetent behaviour.

CANADIANCOMMENTS (View Profile)

Posted on 2/21/2020 6:05:57 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 2   

jeffgall

I always wonder how executives let terrible designs happen. You can look at a car and pretty easily know if it will sell or not.

jeffgall (View Profile)

Posted on 2/21/2020 6:41:06 PM | | Votes: -1   

MDarringer

You should have been a fly on the wall at the intro of the Escape to dealers. The lack of happiness was everywhere and Ford was stunned.

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 2/21/2020 8:55:06 PM | | Votes: 0   

MDarringer

Absolutely horrible.

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 2/21/2020 6:17:32 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 0   

PUGPROUD

The look at me club is lining up as we speak.

PUGPROUD (View Profile)

Posted on 2/21/2020 6:54:33 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 0   

MDarringer

The Fast and Furious meth dealers will love this car.

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 2/21/2020 9:45:47 PM | | Votes: 0   

bmw7er

Let's all hope that this "Edsel" rendering is waaaaaaay off.

bmw7er (View Profile)

Posted on 2/21/2020 7:10:57 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

Agent00R

It lines up with the leaked shots.

This is pretty much it.

Agent00R (View Profile)

Posted on 2/21/2020 7:46:35 PM | | Votes: 1   

carloslassiter

Are they also going to ruin the 3?

carloslassiter (View Profile)

Posted on 2/21/2020 7:51:35 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 2   

dlin

Nutria... Walrus...

Might as well try vertical headlight since they already started that in Z4 anyway

dlin (View Profile)

Posted on 2/21/2020 10:48:44 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

