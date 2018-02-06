REPORT: Maserati Aiming To Battle Porsche AND Tesla With All-new Alfieri — Does It Have A Chance Or Is It DOA?

Yesterday was the BIG day for Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA). While it seems the general consensus was expecting a bloodbath, it wasn't that. At all.



If anything, it was a day for super ambitious plans and setting goals.



And when Maserati stepped up to the plate, this didn't change. In fact, the company's head honcho said that it is, in fact, targeting the likes of Porsche and Tesla.



Yes, you read that correctly.



Maserati is going after the legendary high-performance marque, Porsche, and the all-new electric vehicle manufacturer that has the most brand affinity we've seen since Apple. Well, I guess if you're going to swing for the fences, you better set your benchmarks high.



Although we've only seen a concept of the upcoming Alfieri, we've got to address the elephant in the room: Does Maserati stand a chance or is it dead on arrival?



The ONLY thing the Italian brand has to stand on is that its motors will be built by Ferrari. Oh, and you may get some unique design details since it is an Italian-built product. According to my contacts, you may get more than with a Maserati too...







Maserati is plotting to take on Porsche and Tesla by launching ambitious new models in the next five years, including its long-awaited Alfieri supercar, a small SUV and four all-electric cars.



During the Capital Markets Day speech of parent company Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, Maserati boss Tim Kuniskis said: “From a product standpoint, it may look as if Maserati is challenging Porsche and Tesla. We are. We’re going to accomplish this by bringing the market something no other player in the industry can match.”



He said part of the brand's uniqueness came from that all Maseratis, including the fully electric ones, will use powetrains created by Ferrari...



