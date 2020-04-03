REVEALED! The All-new Batmobile Is HERE! So, What Do YOU Think?

For eons, it seems like the Batmobile may be one of Hollywood's most famous vehicles. While many movies have stars in form of cars, I don't think any other auto can hold a candle to Batman's.



Why?



Well, they're just so cool. And, in some cases, downright outrageous.



Recall in the Christopher Nolan series — my personal favorite — Batman rolled around in a tank-likee creation? This time it's going to be quite a bit different.



The Batman's Director, Matt Reeves, shared images of the all-new car via his Twitter account.



From what we can see it's clearly a muscle car that's been highly modified. Think Chevrolet Camaro or Dodge Challenger with a mid-engine setup and massively flared rear fenders that have a wing motif. Oh, and add a dash of Mad Max.



There you are!



So, what do YOU think?





???? #TheBatman pic.twitter.com/qJFNprk1ut — Matt Reeves (@mattreevesLA) March 4, 2020





