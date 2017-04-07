REVEALED! The Top 10 LEAST And MOST Expensive Autos To Insure In 2017

You know, it's funny. Some of the most important aspects of owning a vehicle tend to get overlooked. Frankly, I know I am a bit guilty of this.



While I tend to get caught up on the latest products, powerplants and design, I could definitely spend more time talking about things like insurance. Sure, it's not a sexy topic but when it comes down to it, you really need to know your Ps and Qs when it comes time to pony up the bucks.



That said, the folks over at Insure.com decided to compile a list of the Top 10 least and most expensive vehicles to insure across the automotive landscape. Some of these may surprise you, others not so much.



Have a look below and let us know if there's any particular nameplate that caught you off guard.



It looks like our friends at Mercedes-Benz may have some explaining to do as to why their autos are so damn expensive to insure.





Insure.com’s annual ranking of the least and most expensive vehicles to insure compares car insurance rates in every single state for more than 2,800 different vehicle models.



We did the legwork for you -- by pulling quotes from six different insurance companies and averaging them -- so all you have to do is find a vehicle that fits your needs and your overall car budget (meaning car and insurance payments).



It’s been an interesting year, the Honda Odyssey LX managed to maintain the top spot for another year and one manufacturer squeezed five models into the top 10 for the least expensive vehicles to insure...



