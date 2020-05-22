REVIEW: TURN BACK THE CLOCKS! 1982 Audi Quattro Coupe. One Of Audi's All Time Greats Or Not Ready For Prime Time?

Without question one of the most interesting cars of it's time. At at the same times makes us second guess the entire 80's decade.



Enjoy this old review of this 82. I'm convinced. I think 4wd is a better deal for everyone, up to and including your aunt, the part-time crazy lady. You just have to learn that 4wd is meant for foul-weather driving, not off-roading. It makes your car safer because it makes it easier to take advantage of whatever emergency maneuvering power your car might have. And now that Audi is claiming that 4wd can improve a car's fuel efficiency and permit more civilized suspension rates, the real question is why not apply it to every car—a question that Porsche, Mercedes-Benz, Opel, Peugeot, and Honda are all asking themselves.



Even so, I still stumble over the high-performance issue. Is 4wd the answer for going fast? I've decided that wrangling over whether a Quattro or a Porsche 911 is easier to recover once you overstep the bounds of good sense is best left to scholars of the SAE scrolls. For me, 4wd gets me there sooner.









