REVIEW-WHICH Electric Hybrid WINS? Toyota RAV4 Or Ford Escape?

Agent001 submitted on 4/25/2020

Reviews

All soft curves and smooth surfaces, the Ford looks distinctly car-like.

It needs to do this, in order to win over potential buyers for the cars Ford no longer makes, and can afford to do so because a forthcoming sister model will cater to those who want their crossover to look more like an SUV.

The RAV4’s chunkier shape is inherently more SUV-like than the Ford’s, though the XSE trim layers on an asphalt-athlete veneer with a black grille and roof, larger (18-inch) black wheels and lower-profile tires.


MDarringer

The Escape in may ways is a near miss. It's like all through the design they said "If we reach 90% of our goal, we will be fine" and didn't bother to go the extra distance.

The RAV4 isn't that attractive at all and I don't think that either are especially compelling.

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 4/25/2020 10:01:17 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: -1   

USNA1999

They need to start including the Model Y in this type of comparisons since they are priced about the same.

USNA1999 (View Profile)

Posted on 4/25/2020 12:11:55 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 2   

MDarringer

The Model Y base is $10K higher than these two loaded.

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 4/25/2020 12:45:40 PM | | Votes: 0   

atc98092

When the RAV4 Prime is released (PHEV), there won't be any comparison. 40 EV miles, a heat pump so the engine isn't needed for heat, enough EV power that the engine doesn't come on when you accelerate hard. And I've been in a '20 Escape, the seats didn't impress me at all.

atc98092 (View Profile)

Posted on 4/25/2020 12:23:42 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 3   

MDarringer

And the Prime will be another chunk more expensive.

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 4/25/2020 12:51:19 PM | | Votes: 0   

atc98092

True, but it should have a battery large enough to qualify for the full $7500 federal tax credit. Should just about erase the difference, and driving costs will be lower as well.

atc98092 (View Profile)

Posted on 4/25/2020 2:25:35 PM | | Votes: 2   

MDarringer

It will be closer to the Model Y in cost and will be far less desirable.

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 4/25/2020 3:26:43 PM | | Votes: 0   

