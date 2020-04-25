REVIEW-WHICH Electric Hybrid WINS? Toyota RAV4 Or Ford Escape?

All soft curves and smooth surfaces, the Ford looks distinctly car-like. It needs to do this, in order to win over potential buyers for the cars Ford no longer makes, and can afford to do so because a forthcoming sister model will cater to those who want their crossover to look more like an SUV.



The RAV4’s chunkier shape is inherently more SUV-like than the Ford’s, though the XSE trim layers on an asphalt-athlete veneer with a black grille and roof, larger (18-inch) black wheels and lower-profile tires.





Read Article