RIP Burt Reynolds And Thank You For The BANDIT

We hate having to report on the passing of anyone, celebrity or not, but today's news has a bit of a sting in it. That's because we're fans of 1970s and 1980s icon, Burt Reynolds.



Known predominantly for two automotive-related roles in Smokey and the Bandit and Cannonball Run, there's no question that gearheads from all walks of life appreciated his impact on the big screen.



Hell, I remember being a little kid watching Cannonball Run for the first time and being completely intrigued by the concept of a cross-country rally. If it weren't for this flick — plus several other factors — and seeing Burt Reynolds do his thing, who knows if I would have went down the automotive rabbit hole.



That said, we wanted to pay our respects the best way we know how: Show some of our favorite clips of Reynolds as well as one added bonus — the famous Saturday Night Live skit featuring Norm Macdonald poking fun at Reynolds and his alpha approach to life.



Our thoughts are with Reynolds' family and friends.





Burt Reynolds, the charismatic star of such films as Deliverance, The Longest Yard and Smokey and the Bandit who set out to have as much fun as possible on and off the screen — and wildly succeeded — has died. He was 82.

Reynolds, who received an Oscar nomination when he portrayed porn director Jack Horner in Paul Thomas Anderson's Boogie Nights (1997) and was the No. 1 box-office attraction for a five-year stretch starting in the late 1970s, died Thursday morning at Jupiter Medical Center in Florida, his manager, Erik Kritzer, told The Hollywood Reporter.

The cause of death was cardiopulmonary arrest...









