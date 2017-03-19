RIP: Tesla Model S 60 And 60D Get Axed, No Longer The Entry-Level Model S Nameplate

Yesterday morning I woke up to an interesting email from Tesla. The Palo Alto auto manufacturer decided that it was time to kill its entry-level Model S, dubbed the 60 and 60D.



According to the note from Tesla, the company's base Model S was not selling as buyers skipped it in favor of the 75 and 75D.



This actually makes sense. That's because the 60 is literally the same exact product as the 75 with exception of some software changes restricting or opening up the extra mileage. If you chose the 75 at the outset you paid $6,500 more over the 60; however, if you snapped up a 60 and then decided down the road you want a bit more juice you could upgrade. It cost $9,500 to make that change post purchase though.



So, that means if you picked up a 60 or 60D you were probably struggling to get into the car at all.





Tesla's email follows:



One year ago, we introduced the Model S 60 kWh battery as a more affordable option to accelerate the adoption of electric vehicles. However, most customers ended up buying an equivalent to the Model S 75 kWh. To simplify the ordering process for our customers, we will be removing the 60 kWh option from our lineup. Customers who still want the opportunity to own a 60 kWh Model S will have until April 16, 2017 to place their order. Any 60 kWh Model S will have the ability to upgrade their battery to 75 kWh via an over the air update.



