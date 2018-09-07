RUMOR: 2020 Hyundai Santa Fe N

2020 Hyundai Santa Fe N will try to overshadow the appeal that standard model already has. It will try to do this with more pronounced design, aggressive to say so, of headlights, grille, and bumper. The chrome details will be replaced with matte black ones. This treatment will be seen all around the vehicle. The bumper will now feature larger air vents and will have red details in the lower section. The N badge will also be an irreplaceable part of the new performance-oriented Santa Fe.







On the side, skirts will be extended and pained in red and black. The caps on the mirrors will probably have a darker tone. The tires will be low-profile, and this touch should add that sporty look that it desires from the start.



Read Article