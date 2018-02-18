RUMOR: AWESOME or AWFUL? Are The Rumored Toyota Supra Power Figures ENOUGH Or Leaving You BUMMED?

Speaking of the all-new Toyota Supra, more news is inbound.
It seems to be the Supra’s week!
 
According to our ace in the hole, Fred Khaz, word has been released about the all-new Supra. As we know it is a joint project car done in partnership with BMW, it sounds like it will receive a turbocharged, inline six-cylinder motor good for about 330 horsepower. In addition, there will be an overboost function a la the BMW 1M and M2 to provide an extra 32 lb.-ft. 
 
As of now there’s no word whether or not a manual will be optional. But either way, expect a traditional torque-converting, eight-speed automatic or potentially a dual-clutch transmission to find itself home in the all-new Supra. 
 
Side note: I heard that the all-new Toyota will weigh in at a modest 3,200 pounds. If this is true, 330 horsepower should be more than enough grunt but I will admit this seems like a bit low given the nature of the auto market at this point in time. 
 
If all that we’ve noted is true, are you happy or less-than-pleased with the figures presented?





User Comments

valhallakey

I’m sure future variants will have more, no worries here.

Posted on 2/18/2018 11:52:48 AM

Posted on 2/18/2018 11:52:48 AM   

MDarringer

Uh oh! This sounds like another of those "adequate horsepower" cars like the lackluster Miata and GT86.

Posted on 2/18/2018 12:01:33 PM

Posted on 2/18/2018 12:01:33 PM   

TomM

THe question is - which engines will be available in the country you buy the car. We already know that there will likely be a 4 cylinder version available in China. (IF toyota takes it there) - And for years - European cars had lots of smaller engine options that never reached our shores for some cars as well - including diesels.

TomM (View Profile)

Posted on 2/18/2018 1:15:47 PM   

MDarringer

For its likely price, it's a good 100 horsepower too low for the base model.

Posted on 2/18/2018 1:27:02 PM

Posted on 2/18/2018 1:27:02 PM   

MrEE

Torque giving the performance, 3.8 sec beats 450+ hp GT and SS.

MrEE (View Profile)

Posted on 2/18/2018 1:57:58 PM   

