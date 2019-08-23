RUMOR: All But CONFIRMED, Ford Planning Two Midsize, EV SUVs — One For Ford And One For Lincoln

Ford Motor Co. plans to build two midsize battery-electric crossovers for the Ford and Lincoln brands at a plant near Detroit for the 2023 model year, Automotive News has learned.



Three sources with knowledge of Ford's plans say scheduled production of the vehicles, code-named CDX746 and CDX747, was moved to the Flat Rock Assembly Plant in Michigan from Cuautitlan, Mexico. The vehicles are similar in size to the Ford Edge and Lincoln Nautilus but will be built on the company's battery-electric vehicle platform, the sources said.



Both will be 2023 models, with production starting in late 2022 or early 2023. Ford has asked suppliers to prepare for production of up to 65,000 units per year, one of the sources said...



