RUMOR: Although Ford May Be Killing Stagnant Sedans, The Fusion Name Will Live On...

Ford Motor Co. is killing its slow-selling Fusion sedan while keeping the name to affix to a sport wagon it is developing to take on Subaru’s popular Outback, according to people familiar with the automaker’s plans.



The Fusion name probably will live on when the sedan exits early next decade, according to a spokesman. It will be replaced in the showroom by a high-roofed hatchback built on the same mechanical underpinnings, said two people who asked not to be identified revealing future product plans.



Ford shocked the auto industry -- and many of its dealers -- when it announced plans in April to abandon the shrinking sedan market and go all in on higher-profit sport utility vehicles and pickups...



