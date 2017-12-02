RUMOR: Audi's All-New Q8 Is Going To ONLY Get BETTER — Learn What Quattro GmbH Has In Store For Geneva

Audi Sport is set to preview its plans for a luxurious new 600bhp-plus BMW X6 M and Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 Coupe-rivalling SUV at the Geneva motor show in early March with the unveiling of a lightly-veiled concept version of its upcoming Audi RS Q8...



...While the original Q8 concept shown in Detroit received a newly developed petrol-electric hybrid drivetrain, its Audi Sport performance sibling appears set to go a more conventional route with a direct injection petrol engine. Details remain scarce just over a month prior to its planned unveiling, though sources at Audi Sport’s headquarters in Neckarsulm in Germany hint the RS Q8 will receive a heavily-fettled version of the German car maker’s twin-turbocharged 4.0-litre V8.



Already used in a number of performance orientated Audi models, the 90-degree unit destined for the RS Q8 is claimed to boast a similar output to that already used by the Audi S8 Plus, which packs 605bhp and 516lb ft of torque...