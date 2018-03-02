RUMOR: IF This Is TRUE, YOU Need To RUN Out And Get A 2018 Porsche 911 GT3...

IF this is true, boy, this is some seriously depressing news.



If you've ever experienced Porsche at its finest, there's no question the company's best engines are its naturally aspirated flat sixes. They're just so choice. When you're cruising at 60-80 mph with that howl filling the night-time air and you've got the windows down, you're living.



As of the latest 911's refresh, all of the motors have gone turbocharged. While the cars are greater than ever, I have to point out that when I did drive the 991.2 I did notice it sounded a bit more corked, or muffled. That certain something was just gone. Well, I said to myself, at least the GT3 hasn't lost its special something.



If rumors are to be believed though, start the death clock.



Reports have surfaced that the next-gen GT3 will get a forced induction motor via turbocharging. While power will surge to 550 horsepower, I am going to wager that the motor will not rev as high as the 2018 model year's 9,000 red line. And although I've been proven wrong before — Ferrari 488 GTB — I am going to wager that it's just not going to sound nearly as good as the current-gen product.



What say you, Spies? Is NOW the BEST time to go and snap up a Porsche 911 GT3?



Between the availability of a manual gearbox, the all-new Touring Package and the naturally aspirated motor, it seems to be all systems go from my end. You just need the means to do it.





...According to MOTOR’s European Editor, Georg Kacher, the next-generation 911 GT3 – part of the all-new ‘992’ lineup – will feature a turbocharged flat-six producing around 410kW fed through an eight-speed PDK gearbox.

This is a substantial increase over the 368kW produced by the current 991.2 GT3’s 4.0-litre flat-six and forced induction will increase torque by a far greater percentage. The 550Nm developed by the 911 GTS’s 3.0-litre twin-turbo flat-six is already well in excess of the current GT3’s 460Nm...



