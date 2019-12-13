RUMOR: IF You Haven't Changed Your Mind On Tesla, You Might Want To As The Smart Money Has...

Agent00R submitted on 12/13/2019Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 12:06:02 AM

1 user comments | Views : 1,224 | Category: Misc News | Source: www.autospies.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

I think one of the most polarizing companies in history is Tesla.

And, rightfully so.

Its founder is arrogant and abrasive at times. He has said some misleading things to allegedly manipulate the stock price for shares of TSLA. But he also is one of the most innovative CEOs out there today. Guess who other CEOs want to meet? Elon Musk.

Lastly, the Tesla brand is on the level of Apple. People are obsessed with it and will follow Musk into battle.

Even if the financials are a horror show, the tides are turning. The Cybertruck, even if it's a peculiar-looking beast with one of the worst demonstrations in executive communications history, still is racking up deposits.

Then there's this.

Jim Cramer, of Mad Money fame, has turned the corner on Tesla. Why? Well, according to the man himself, there's an awful lot of folks now willing to throw money at Elon and Tesla. So, even in the event of a cash crunch it doesn't really matter.

Although a lot of folks like to dismiss Cramer as a personality, he is more often right than wrong. I know. I used to work for him.

Having said that, I've got to ask: Are YOU changing your mind on Tesla? Or, are you still a bear on TSLA going forward?






RUMOR: IF You Haven't Changed Your Mind On Tesla, You Might Want To As The Smart Money Has...

About the Author

Agent00R

"There are two opinions in this world. Mine and the wrong one." -- Jeremy Clarkson

Agent00R (View Profile)


User Comments

SanJoseDriver

If you watch the whole video, one of the things his daughter loved about the Model 3 was emissions mode (the fart app)... I really thought it was a ridiculous waste of development resources when it was announced but little fun Easter eggs like that is what help the car stand out in a sea of boring carbon copies.

I just found a new one this week. Alexander Bell's favorite phone greeting wasn't "hello" it was "ahoy-hoy". If you click and hold the phone icon for 5 seconds, it changes the phone app to say "ahoy-hoy." It's a small thing, but who else is doing stuff like this? I love how all the numbers like fan speed and volume on the S go to 11 instead of 10 (reference to This is Spinal Tap).

Directly related to the stock: Gigafactory 4 plans in Germany were just revealed. Between the Fremont Factory and Gigafactory 1, 3, and 4, they could be making 1.5-2 million cars a year by 2022. With a minimum sales price of $40k, that's $80+ billion/year just on car sales. Not so tiny anymore.

SanJoseDriver (View Profile)

Posted on 12/13/2019 12:49:58 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]