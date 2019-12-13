RUMOR: IF You Haven't Changed Your Mind On Tesla, You Might Want To As The Smart Money Has...

I think one of the most polarizing companies in history is Tesla. And, rightfully so.



Its founder is arrogant and abrasive at times. He has said some misleading things to allegedly manipulate the stock price for shares of TSLA. But he also is one of the most innovative CEOs out there today. Guess who other CEOs want to meet? Elon Musk.



Lastly, the Tesla brand is on the level of Apple. People are obsessed with it and will follow Musk into battle.



Even if the financials are a horror show, the tides are turning. The Cybertruck, even if it's a peculiar-looking beast with one of the worst demonstrations in executive communications history, still is racking up deposits.



Then there's this.



Jim Cramer, of Mad Money fame, has turned the corner on Tesla. Why? Well, according to the man himself, there's an awful lot of folks now willing to throw money at Elon and Tesla. So, even in the event of a cash crunch it doesn't really matter.



Although a lot of folks like to dismiss Cramer as a personality, he is more often right than wrong. I know. I used to work for him.



Having said that, I've got to ask: Are YOU changing your mind on Tesla? Or, are you still a bear on TSLA going forward?







No, you're not asleep at the trading desk.... @JimCramer has changed his mind about Tesla $TSLA and it has a lot to do with @ElonMusk.



Read his full bull case on @RealMoney: https://t.co/TBvWJMLRt9 pic.twitter.com/FsJwtmOlyZ — TheStreet (@TheStreet) December 12, 2019



