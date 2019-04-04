RUMOR: If THESE Are The Ford Bronco's Doors, Are You IMPRESSED or DEPRESSED?

Just when we were starting to forget about the Ford Bronco, all-new rumors are hitting the interwebz. This is largely due to a Ford dealer meeting.



According to the latest reports and a tip that came into AutoSpies, the Bronco was revealed to dealer executives. As of now no pictures have leaked from the event, however, we're keeping our eyes peeled.



We're thinking there's got to be an image floating around somewhere.



Having said that, some folks were digging around patent filings and came across something rather interesting. Ford has submitted a patent for removable doors. While that doesn't sound particularly exciting, there's a twist. That would be the unique design of these doors that keeps the tubes attached.



Not only does it look pretty cool, this makes passengers safer in the event of a crash while traveling sans doors.



Previous rumors said that the all-new Bronco would have removable doors so the timing of this is pretty interesting, to say the least. Having said that, IF Ford reveals a Bronco with removable doors like this would you be IMPRESSED or DEPRESSED? What say you, Spies?







This week, it was reported that Ford had shown off the new Bronco at a recent dealer conference. And while Ford managed to stop photos of its new off-road SUV from leaking out (at least for now), it couldn’t keep all the details it revealed a secret. Sources told Automotive News that the two- and four-door Broncos they saw had “a retro design,” with round headlights and a rectangular grille. So anyone who was still worried the new Bronco would look like the current Ford Everest can breathe a sigh of relief. Interestingly, those sources also claimed the Bronco will come with removable doors and a removable roof, just like the Jeep Wrangler...



