RUMOR: Is Audi Going To Take Its SUV Offerings Even MORE Upscale With A Q9 And Go Up Against The X7, GLS, Range Rover?

Agent00R submitted on 6/30/2018Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 12:13:35 PM

2 user comments | Views : 582 | Category: Rumors | Source: | SOURCE: www.autocar.co.uk

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Audi’s growing SUV ranks are set to swell further with the addition of a new Q9 model in the future.

Audi launched the Q8 as its flagship SUV in Shenzhen, China, earlier this month. At the time, CEO Rupert Stadler refused to rule out the possibility of an even larger and more luxurious model to sit above it if the expected customer demand is there.

“The customers will tell us what they want in the future,” Stadler told Autocar when asked if Audi was planning a Q9. “Time will tell..."



Read Article


RUMOR: Is Audi Going To Take Its SUV Offerings Even MORE Upscale With A Q9 And Go Up Against The X7, GLS, Range Rover?

About the Author

Agent00R

"There are two opinions in this world. Mine and the wrong one." -- Jeremy Clarkson

Agent00R (View Profile)


User Comments

MDarringer

It needs to be an Audi Escalade not another rehash of the Q7/8.

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 6/30/2018 12:23:47 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

Agent00R

Agreed.

Decadent and seating for 7.

Agent00R (View Profile)

Posted on 6/30/2018 12:48:07 PM | | Votes: 1   

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]