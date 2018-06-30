RUMOR: Is Audi Going To Take Its SUV Offerings Even MORE Upscale With A Q9 And Go Up Against The X7, GLS, Range Rover?

Audi’s growing SUV ranks are set to swell further with the addition of a new Q9 model in the future.

Audi launched the Q8 as its flagship SUV in Shenzhen, China, earlier this month. At the time, CEO Rupert Stadler refused to rule out the possibility of an even larger and more luxurious model to sit above it if the expected customer demand is there.

“The customers will tell us what they want in the future,” Stadler told Autocar when asked if Audi was planning a Q9. “Time will tell..."