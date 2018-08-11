RUMOR MILL: 2020 C8 Mid-Engine Corvette May Come With Eye Watering Six Digit Price Tag

The 2020 Chevrolet Corvette C8 is probably the most anticipated model in the nameplate’s 55-year history.

That’s because the C8 marks the first time in more than half a century that the Vette switches from a front-engine to a mid-ship layout.

So it will be a very different beast compared to the previous generations and the price will certainly reflect that. How expensive will the Corvette C8 be, then? Well, former Corvette engineers estimated a starting price between $70,000 and $100,000.