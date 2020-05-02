RUMOR MILL: 2020 Chevrolet Corvette Z51 Should Smoke Audi R8 V10 Plus & 458 Italia Around The 'Ring

2/5/2020

3 user comments | Views : 862 | Category: New Cars | Source: | SOURCE: www.thedrive.com

Rumors that the 2020 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray lapped the Nürburgring in 7:28.

3 may have missed the mark, but not by much because the official time is awfully close: 7:29.9.General Motors snuck the time into the trailer of its documentary about developing the eighth-generation Corvette (which it will release in two parts over the next few months).

During a tracking shot of the camera moving uphill toward the track's famous banked corner Karussell, the time can be seen overlaid on the tarmac, in a shade of white meant to make you mistake it for the track's infamous graffiti.

ricks0me

I would agree with the headline.

ricks0me

Posted on 2/5/2020 11:07:17 AM   

dlin

458 of 2010(570hp) and R8 V10+ of 2015(600hp) in case you guys wonder
Nurburgring is a track that slightly favors understeer, so you can tune specifically for time attack. I also wonder if GM underrated this engine, which I estimate more like 530 hp in NA form, easily

It'll be interesting to see how fast the 488 Pista will lap, though, with 670hp, is not meant to compare with Z51, but Z06

dlin

Posted on 2/5/2020 12:07:10 PM   

USNA1999

Can it smoke a TESLA?

USNA1999

Posted on 2/5/2020 12:47:56 PM   

