RUMOR MILL: 2020 Chevrolet Corvette Z51 Should Smoke Audi R8 V10 Plus & 458 Italia Around The 'Ring

Rumors that the 2020 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray lapped the Nürburgring in 7:28. 3 may have missed the mark, but not by much because the official time is awfully close: 7:29.9.General Motors snuck the time into the trailer of its documentary about developing the eighth-generation Corvette (which it will release in two parts over the next few months).



During a tracking shot of the camera moving uphill toward the track's famous banked corner Karussell, the time can be seen overlaid on the tarmac, in a shade of white meant to make you mistake it for the track's infamous graffiti.



