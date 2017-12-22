RUMOR MILL: Audi To Kill Off R8 Supercar Within 3 Years

A rather worrying report coming from Automobile Magazine indicates the R8’s days are numbered as the naturally aspirated machine might not live to see a third generation.

It seems Audi has given it much thought and has arrived at the conclusion that because the supercar hasn’t exactly been a huge hit in terms of sales, it wouldn’t be a wise decision to keep it alive beyond the end of the decade. Yes, the R8 will reportedly be phased out in 2020 when the platform-sharing Lamborghini Huracan will morph into a next generation.

bw5011

No way!! Fake News...

scenicbyway12

Welcome to the "Diesilgate" cut backs.

TheSteve

When you realize that worldwide annual sales peaked at 5,656 in 2008, it's not exactly a hot seller. It only sold 7,364 units in the US from 2007-2016, with the peak of 1,145 units in 2011.

Note that this is only a rumor at this time.

wilfred

I think it’s $50k overpriced, Audi would’ve sold many folds more and it will have a much better chance sticking around.

MDarringer

The R8 is the wrong sort of car for Audi as a halo.

templar19d

Well that means my 2012 V10 Manual will be a greater prize someday. It and it's TTRS manual tranny little brother. Gents can't express the sheer emotional rush at shifting my owns gears at almost 9000RPM's.

