RUMOR MILL: Audi To Kill Off R8 Supercar Within 3 Years

A rather worrying report coming from Automobile Magazine indicates the R8’s days are numbered as the naturally aspirated machine might not live to see a third generation. It seems Audi has given it much thought and has arrived at the conclusion that because the supercar hasn’t exactly been a huge hit in terms of sales, it wouldn’t be a wise decision to keep it alive beyond the end of the decade. Yes, the R8 will reportedly be phased out in 2020 when the platform-sharing Lamborghini Huracan will morph into a next generation.



Read Article