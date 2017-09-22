RUMOR MILL: Hyundai Interested In Purchasing FCA - Who Wins In This Scenario?

Agent009 submitted on 9/22/2017Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 11:16:40 AM

2 user comments | Views : 508 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.carscoops.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Reports have surfaced indicating that Hyundai is interested in acquiring Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) in a deal which would make it to the world’s largest carmaker.



An analyst from Eugene Investment & Securities, Lee Jae-il, told The Korea Herald that Hyundai could benefit greatly from purchasing FCA and help it to expand its operations throughout the United States and Europe. Last year, the two companies built a combined 11.5 million vehicles.

“Hyundai is denying the merger, but the need to acquire a company is higher than ever due to the crisis in the Chinese and US markets. The possibility of Chinese automaker Great Wall Motors acquiring Jeep has been suggested, and Hyundai Motor has also surfaced as a possible buyer,” Jae-il said.


Read Article


RUMOR MILL: Hyundai Interested In Purchasing FCA - Who Wins In This Scenario?

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)


User Comments

PUGPROUD

Consumers win!

PUGPROUD (View Profile)

Posted on 9/22/2017 11:42:38 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

HenryN

They will dominate the rental lots.

HenryN (View Profile)

Posted on 9/22/2017 12:00:15 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 2   

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]