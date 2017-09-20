RUMOR MILL: Jeep Considering A Smaller Model To Slot Below The Renegade

Have you ever dreamed of a pocket Jeep – if you did, your desire might come true, although according to the latest report, the automaker is only considering such a model for certain regions.



Jeep is finally going to debut the much anticipated, spied and leaked next-generation Wrangler at the upcoming Los Angeles Auto Show this December, ahead of hitting dealerships early next year. Later in 2018 the automaker is also allegedly going to deliver the pickup version, rumored to be called the Scrambler, with showrooms packing it in early 2019. According to the latest rumor though, this isn’t the only interesting model Jeep is preparing, because sources are reporting there will also be a never before seen A-segment SUV to enter the lineup below the Renegade.







Read Article