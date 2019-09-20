RUMOR MILL: Mazda Could Debut New RX Sports Coupe As Early As Next Week

Enthusiasts have spent years bemoaning the death of Mazda’s legendary RX nameplate. The last-generation RX-8 left much to be desired and felt like the company had given up on its history. But if a new report from Japan’s Best Car is to be believed, those acolytes may soon be satiated. With the Tokyo Motor Show just a week away, we’re receiving tasty tidbits of information on a number of future-forward products soon coming out of Japan. And one of these reports involves a new Mazda sports coupe. According to Best Car, Mazda has been secretly engineering a new front-engined, rear-wheel drive sports car that could bring back the RX nameplate and is getting ready to debut it at the forthcoming show.



