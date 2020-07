A report out of Japan claims that a limited-run version of the Toyota Supra will sport the same powertrain as the upcoming BMW M3 and M4.

As it stands, the Toyota Supra is powered by a BMW-sourced 3.0-liter six-cylinder with a single turbocharger and rated at 382 hp and 368 lb-ft (499 Nm), figures that help it hit 62 mph (100 km/h) in under four seconds. Evidently, Toyota is on the hunt for more power and performance and will turn to BMW’s M division to make it happen.