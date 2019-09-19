RUMOR: Should BMW Buy Jaguar Land Rover? Some Wall Street Analysts Think So. Would You Kill Jaguar In The Process?

Some of Wall Street's sell-side analysts are doing something they never do.



Get creative.

According to the research team at Sanford C. Bernstein, there may be an opportunity out there. That would be the purchase of Jaguar Land Rover from Tata.

The purchaser? That would be BMW, which has effectively stalled its growth as of late. To give it another leg up, it's suggested it make an acquisition to grow.

It makes sense, on paper. But if you were asking us, we'd think it would be in BMW's best interest to kill Jaguar and for Land Rover's next-gen products to leverage BMW's technology.

Kind of what Mercedes is doing with Aston Martin.

What say you, Spies?



That's the message from Sanford C. Bernstein analysts, who say BMW should buy the British luxury brand from India's Tata Motors.

"BMW is overcapitalized and awash with cash. It has run into the limits of growth for its product range and brand," analysts including Max Warburton wrote in a research note Wednesday.

"JLR is severely challenged, both operationally and financially, but could massively lower both its fixed and variable costs under the wing of a bigger partner..."



Agent00R

"There are two opinions in this world. Mine and the wrong one." -- Jeremy Clarkson

runninglogan1

Been there done that. How'd it work out?

valhallakey

If anything BMW should try to buy Maserati and build that back into a more exclusive exotic brand like they once were. The M1 was a great car but in reality BMW cannot do exotica... they need that Italian link IMHO.

Who to buy JLR?? My thinking is that Honda or Mazda might be a good choice. Honda could dump Acura and replace the brand with Jaguar. Acura makes some pretty good cars that are just homely... give Jaguar a seat at the styling table and maybe between the two they can come up with some good looking cars. Mazda may want a premium brand and that would be an easier way to get there than doing a roll your own promo brand. Another option could be Nissan. Talk about 2 weak companies combining to make a better company, but it would need a really good leader.

