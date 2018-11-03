RUMOR: The Grand Tour AXED? Jeremy Clarkson Takes On New Hosting Gig, Signs Of Life NOT Looking Good

It was only several years ago that a fight broke out over a hot dinner and one of the world's most prominent motoring programs went, essentially, belly up. The BBC gave Jeremy Clarkson the boot and soon Andy Wilman, Richard Hammond and James May decided to decline the BBC's advances.



So, now what?



The BBC rebooted Top Gear with all-new hosts and it simply sucks and then Amazon threw an assload of money the trio's way. Thus, The Grand Tour was born.



But, it hasn't been particularly entertaining or doing that well, it seems. We know this because the latest word circulating, after Jeremy Clarkson announced that he will be taking on hosting duty for Who Wants to be A Millionaire, is that the show will not get a fourth season. It's the end of the road.



Have YOU been tuning into The Grand Tour? I know I haven't.



The latest is that Jeremy Clarkson is being dismissive of The Mail's reporting, tweeting: "Hilarious you believe Mail Online" — Let's see how this shakes out.





It was one of Amazon’s flagship shows – and it pumped a massive £100 million into making three series.

But now it seems Jeremy Clarkson’s action-packed motoring extravaganza The Grand Tour may be out of gas.

Amazon hasn’t offered Clarkson a fourth series and he has already found himself a new job – presenting a revamped version of ITV quiz show Who Wants To Be A Millionaire...



