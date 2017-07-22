RUMOR: The Plot THICKENS — German Automakers May Have Colluded In Dieselgate Scandal

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Germany's carmakers VW, BMW, Audi, Porsche may have colluded to fix the prices of diesel emissions treatment systems using industry committees, German magazine Der Spiegel reported on Friday.

Germany's cartel authority declined to comment on the report, which sent car stocks tumbling...

..."This new chapter in the diesel saga needs to be taken seriously," Evercore ISI analyst Arndt Ellinghorst said in a note. "Our conclusion is that there might be a risk of several hundred millions or even low billions..."



