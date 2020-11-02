RUMOR: Tipster Sets The Record Straight On Ford's Timelines For Bronco, F-150, Mustang, Ranger

In recent weeks, if you've been following AutoSpies, it's been super interesting to see the chatter going on about Ford's latest product roadmap. Well, things just got a bit more interesting.



That's because an anonymous tipster shot the good folks at Motor1 a note to divulge some details. Here's what's being said.





Bronco: Debut slated for Spring 2020 — commenter here says March timing for debut

Bronco: Production starts December 7

Bronco: First arrivals happen in January/February 2021 F-150: Refreshed for 2021 MY, not all-new

F-150: Pilot production underway at Kansas City factory, standard production begins in August

F-150: No word on timing for an official reveal — 2020 Detroit Auto Show in Summer?

F-150: Raptor returns Summer 2021

F-150: Next-gen truck due in 2026 Ranger: Next-gen truck due in late 2022 as 2023 MY vehicle Mustang: Refreshed car will arrive in 2022 as 2023 MY vehicle — expect a late June 2022 launch and will live for about five years



