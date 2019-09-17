RUMOR: WHAT Has Taken GM SO Long? Finally, Chevrolet Is Working On An F-150 Raptor Competitor...

In the automotive sector, there's always some pretty interesting head scratchers when it comes to product. Ranging from management decisions to questions about the size of a market to a concept vehicle getting a cold reception, there's always something intriguing.



After the runaway success of the Ford F-150 Raptor, one would think others would follow suit and develop a similar, bad ass offering for their pick-up trucks ASAP. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles' (FCA) pick-up division, RAM, crafted the Rebel. General Motors, on the other hand, did nothing.



Until now.



According to the latest reports, Chevrolet has trademarked "ZRX," which has been thought to be Silverado variant that will square up with the likes of the F-150 Raptor. We think this would be a great idea.



But, we'd be amiss if we didn't raise one question: WHY NOW?!



The Raptor has been a success since it launched a generation ago in the F-Series truck. Now, the Blue Oval has a good size lead on GM in the performance pick-up truck space.







...Sources familiar with General Motors truck plans have indicated that the pickup portfolio will include more off-road variants, as market demand continues to push further into this space. And we’ll see that with the Chevrolet Silverado ZRX...



...Chevrolet aims to take the fight to both the full-size Ford F-150 Raptor and the Ram 1500 Rebel by fitting the Silverado with improved off-road suspension, Multimatic DSSV dampers, rear and front electronic locking differentials, as well as improved approach and departure angles. If this sounds a lot like the formula for the Chevy Colorado ZR2, it’s because it is...



