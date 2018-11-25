RUMOR: Would The All-new Ford "Baby Bronco" Be BEST Named The Ford Puma?

submitted on 11/25/2018

Ford appears to be preparing to resurrect the Puma badge, lodging a fresh global trademark application under that name for a future model that conceivably could be the upcoming compact SUV dubbed – in the absence of any official name – the Baby Bronco.
 
The company previously used the Puma name on a Fiesta-based small coupe made in Germany between 1997 and 2002, but as Ford is largely walking away from passenger cars, especially in North America, it is unlikely to be planning a new version of that slow-selling sportscar.
 
Lodged on October 26 by Ford Motor Company’s head office in Dearborn, Michigan, the trademark application specifically mentions “four-wheel drive vehicles and sports utility vehicles..."


CANADIANCOMMENTS

Nope. Not a chance.

CANADIANCOMMENTS (View Profile)

Posted on 11/25/2018 11:37:48 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

