Think back to only six years ago. It was 2011. Barack Obama was president and Donald Trump was a reality game show host. Hillary Clinton was writing emails from somewhere. And the range for electric vehicles was bad enough to rightly cause range anxiety. The Tesla Model S was still nearly a year away from launching, so the best one could get was a first-generation Nissan Leaf with a 73-mile EPA tested range. Fast forward to the end of 2017 and much has changed.



