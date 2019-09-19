Range Topping BMW X7 May Be Powered By A Healthy V12

As it stands, the twin-turbo V-8 M50i is the most opulent and powerful version of the big-dog BMW X7 SUV. And judging by a leaked image, an even more powerful version may be coming in the not-so-distant future, possibly packing a hefty V-12 engine. Discovered by a Bimmerpost forum member snooping around an X7 xDrive40i's system files, BMW appears to have drawn up and included logos for an "X7 M60i," a variant that doesn't actually exist yet. The BMW forum member was even able to have the logo display on the car's digital instrument cluster. When The Drive reached out to the company for comment, a BMW spokesperson declined to "comment on anything that has not been announced."



