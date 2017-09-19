Range Topping SQ8 To Be A 469HP Super-Hybrid Performance SUV

Agent009 submitted on 9/19/2017Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 7:56:57 AM

1 user comments | Views : 634 | Category: Spy Shots | Source: | SOURCE: www.autocar.co.uk

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Audi is testing a super-hybrid SUV with a petrol-electric drivetrain producing around 470bhp.



Set to be named the SQ8, it’ll sit atop the Q8 range, which is due to be launched next year as the new flagship SUV model.

The Q8 Sport Concept from earlier this year gives insight as to what will be under the bonnet of the all-wheel-drive performance model. It uses a 3.0-litre TFSI V6 petrol engine that produces 444bhp, with electronic assistance from a 20kWh motor, boosting total output to 469bhp and 516lb ft.


Read Article


Range Topping SQ8 To Be A 469HP Super-Hybrid Performance SUV

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)


User Comments

MDarringer

I actually think the BMW X7 is a better move for what the Market will respond to than Audi is making with the Q8. I honestly don't understand the need for an SQ8. Why do we want a station wagon on stilts with that much power?

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 9/19/2017 8:18:04 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]