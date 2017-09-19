Range Topping SQ8 To Be A 469HP Super-Hybrid Performance SUV

Audi is testing a super-hybrid SUV with a petrol-electric drivetrain producing around 470bhp.



Set to be named the SQ8, it’ll sit atop the Q8 range, which is due to be launched next year as the new flagship SUV model.



The Q8 Sport Concept from earlier this year gives insight as to what will be under the bonnet of the all-wheel-drive performance model. It uses a 3.0-litre TFSI V6 petrol engine that produces 444bhp, with electronic assistance from a 20kWh motor, boosting total output to 469bhp and 516lb ft.





