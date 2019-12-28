Rapper 50Cent Is A Good Boy For 2019, Gets An All-new Bugatti Chiron For Christmas...

Although I am sure the readers of AutoSpies had a happy and healthy Christmas filled with automotive-related gifts, I am thinking that the well-known rapper 50Cent just checkmated us all. That's because he just picked up his Christmas gift.



It's an all-new, 2020 Bugatti Chiron.



Frankly, not much tops that. With a multi-million dollar price tag, 16 cylinders, way more power and luxury than one could ask for, Curtis Jackson is through the roof. We know that because he posted a couple videos to his Twitter account showing him take delivery of his latest whip.



Fun fact: He also has a matte orange and brushed aluminum Roll-Royce Cullinan. At the moment it's unclear if that's paint or simply a wrap. I was wondering who it was driving THAT Cullinan just the other day on the main drag in New Jersey.



Check out 50's latest acquisition, below.







Meet Tookie ?? I flex so hard, I’ll pull a muscle. ??my pumpkin patch in the back. Oh don’t Tap out now! #lecheminduroi #bransoncognac #starzgettheapp #abcforlife pic.twitter.com/OoiqnL4bxy — 50cent (@50cent) December 27, 2019



Don’t drink and drive, just drink. BRANSON cognac ??Chiron Bugatti #lecheminduroi #starzgettheapp #abcforlife pic.twitter.com/QEHqSlT8vZ — 50cent (@50cent) December 24, 2019



Merry Christmas to you and your family. Stay positive, stay focused ??go hard 2020 ??BOOM #lecheminduroi #bransoncognac #starzgettheapp #abcforlife pic.twitter.com/2AGgr5AVQA — 50cent (@50cent) December 24, 2019





