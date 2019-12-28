Rapper 50Cent Is A Good Boy For 2019, Gets An All-new Bugatti Chiron For Christmas...

Although I am sure the readers of AutoSpies had a happy and healthy Christmas filled with automotive-related gifts, I am thinking that the well-known rapper 50Cent just checkmated us all.
That's because he just picked up his Christmas gift.
It's an all-new, 2020 Bugatti Chiron.
Frankly, not much tops that. With a multi-million dollar price tag, 16 cylinders, way more power and luxury than one could ask for, Curtis Jackson is through the roof. We know that because he posted a couple videos to his Twitter account showing him take delivery of his latest whip.
Fun fact: He also has a matte orange and brushed aluminum Roll-Royce Cullinan. At the moment it's unclear if that's paint or simply a wrap. I was wondering who it was driving THAT Cullinan just the other day on the main drag in New Jersey.
Check out 50's latest acquisition, below.