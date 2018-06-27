Ready For 10 Year Auto Loans? Trump Traiffs Could Add $5800 To The Price Of Your Next Car

An automotive trade group said on Tuesday it would tell the Trump administration that a U.

S. threat to impose a tariff of up to 25 percent on imported passenger vehicles under national security grounds would cost American consumers $45 billion annually, or $5,800 per vehicle.

The Alliance of Automobile Manufacturers, a group representing General Motors Co, Toyota Motor Corp , Volkswagen AG and other major automakers, will file written comments with the U.S. Commerce Department later this week, spokeswoman Gloria Bergquist said.

User Comments

coch

LOL, GM is bitching about their Chinese and Korean built imports being taxed.

Suck it up GM

coch (View Profile)

Posted on 6/27/2018 10:14:57 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 2   

