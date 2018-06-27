Ready For 10 Year Auto Loans? Trump Traiffs Could Add $5800 To The Price Of Your Next Car

An automotive trade group said on Tuesday it would tell the Trump administration that a U. S. threat to impose a tariff of up to 25 percent on imported passenger vehicles under national security grounds would cost American consumers $45 billion annually, or $5,800 per vehicle.



The Alliance of Automobile Manufacturers, a group representing General Motors Co, Toyota Motor Corp , Volkswagen AG and other major automakers, will file written comments with the U.S. Commerce Department later this week, spokeswoman Gloria Bergquist said.



Read Article