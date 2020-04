Now that electric vehicles outsell cars with manual transmissions, Audi could be forgiven for putting all its eggs in an E-Tron basket and scrapping the three-pedal configuration for good. Thankfully, Audi's parent company Volkswagen says it'll keep producing manual cars as long as people buy them, and with the redesigned 2021 Audi A3 sedan, it's putting its money where its mouth is by offering six-speed transmissions with every engine option.



Read Article