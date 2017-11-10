Refreshed 2018 Ford Mustang offers better fuel economy

According to Ford, the 2018 Mustang not only gets a more potent powerplant but also delivers a more efficient drivetrain too. Having said that, the refreshed model is 5.6 percent more efficient than the older version when it comes to fuel economy. Another new feature is that the pony has improved handling, thanks to the aerodynamic tweaks.



For the sake of comparison, the 2017 Ford Mustang EcoBoost (in automatic and manual) was rated 21 mpg city, 30 mpg highway and 24 mpg combined, whereas the 2018 models were rated 21 mpg city, 32 mpg highway and 25 mpg combined. On the other hand, the 2017 Ford Mustang GT in automatic and manual have ratings of 15 mpg city, 24 mpg highway, and 18 mpg combined. Though the 2018 GT in manual have the same ratings, the automatic version has improved ratings at 16 mpg city, 25 mpg highway and 19 mpg combined.



