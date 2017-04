Subaru is now announcing that the mildly refreshed 2018 WRX starts at $27,855 (including $860 destination) and $36,955 for the WRX STI. These numbers mean that buyers need to pay a little more than last year for driving the updated models away from a showroom.



Here’s a handy table for comparing the year-over-year change in pricing and the difference between them. For reference, the destination fee increases to $860 for the 2018 model year, versus $820 during the 2017 model year.



