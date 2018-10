It’s one of the biggest bets going in the world of cars. Since May, General Motors and its Cruise self-driving car unit have landed $5 billion in investment commitments from Japan’s SoftBank Group Corp. and Honda Motor Co. to develop a robot taxi service that could safely navigate the city streets of San Francisco by the end of next year -- putting it ahead of Google's Waymo self-driving car affiliate, Uber and Lyft.



