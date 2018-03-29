Renault And Nissan In Merger Talks To Form One Automaker

Renault and Nissan Motor are in talks to merge and create a new automaker that trades as a single stock, people with knowledge of the matter told Bloomberg. A deal would end the current alliance between the companies and marry them as one corporation, said the people, who asked not to be identified as the details aren't public. Renault currently owns 43 percent of Nissan while the Japanese automaker has a 15 percent stake in its French counterpart. Carlos Ghosn, the chairman of both companies, is driving the negotiations and would run the combined entity, the people said.



