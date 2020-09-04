Rendered Speculation: Should RAM Go Downstream To Tackle The Ranger?

The introduction of the new Fiat Strada in South America, and the possibility that it might arrive later in Mexico as the Ram 700, has done little to quell rumors of a smaller Ram pickup coming to the U. S. There've been rumors of a sub-Ram 1500 pickup for a few years, but it's a model that has never materialized. With the new Strada, though, KDesign AG created two Ram 700 renderings that act as a preview for a possible compact Ram pickup truck.

The Ram 700 in the renderings shows a compact pickup ripe for some badge engineering. The large Fiat lettering on the grille is replaced by smaller Ram branding, which sits inside a new Ram 1500-inspired grille that's surprisingly cohesive with the rest of the Strada's front-end design. Along the side, there's more, large Ram branding that's replicated on the tailgate, too. A small Laramie badge on the lower corner of the tailgate completes the truck's transformation.