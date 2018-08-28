Report Reveals Google's Autonomous Cars Are STILL Struggling With Everyday Tasks

If the autonomous revolution ever arrives, it’s almost certain that self-driving cars will drive with an over-abundance of caution, which makes sense, but will surely irritate regular drivers on the road in the interim.

Case in point: a new story from tech new outlet The Information dug into the ongoing Arizona pilot program launched by Waymo, Google’s self-driving car unit, and found the company’s autonomous Chrysler Pacificas are kind of terrible at basic driving techniques and navigating road features.

