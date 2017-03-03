Report Says Millennials Are Missing The Point By Focusing On Payments Rather Than Overall Cost

Views : 458 | Category: Misc News

Millennials! The youths.

Such a silly bunch, with their Instagram Stories about artisanal bacon. According to a recent report, they are so accustomed to monthly subscription costs, is that they look at buying a car the same way. Sounds good in theory, but not the best practice.

Automotive News reports that millennials are the fastest growing segment of car buyers, and will represent 40 percent of new car market by 2020. Given the population age distribution that doesn’t sound all too surprising, but automakers, dealerships, and other “industry disrupters” (ugh) are looking to cash in on millennial buying power.
 



TheSteve

It's not JUST millennials. This ploys has been used for years on the mainstream to inspire them to part with their money. And it works! Here are just of the few examples that are decades old:

(1) You're not laying out $66,000 for that new car. You're just paying a low $900/month (financing it for 60 months, with interest charges... plus a $16,000 balloon payment at the end)

(2) You're not laying out $66,000 for that new car. You're leasing (renting) it for just $599 per month (paying the depreciation, plus interest, on the projected lease-end book value, always in the dealer's favor).

(3) You think #1 is a good deal? We've got a better one! Same car, but it's just $449 bi-weekly! $449 is a much smaller number than $900! Bargain.

This sort of stuff has been going on for decades! And remember the subprime fiasco that led to the collapse of numerous financial institutions?

Few people look at Total Cost of Ownership (TCO). Do the math on a hybrid and you'll discover that you almost never save money on TCO due to the better fuel economy. Yeah, it typically costs MORE (TCO) to have a hybrid over the lifetime of the vehicle compared to an otherwise identical ICE car.

TheSteve (View Profile)

Posted on 3/3/2017 3:39:35 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

MDarringer

Indeed. It is not just millennials at all. In car sales, the faster you can get the customer to talk monthly payment the faster the deal is concluded.

The balloon payment practice infuriates me. It's not dishonest but I question the ethics.

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 3/3/2017 3:57:05 PM | | Votes: 1   

TheSteve

MDarringer: The balloon payments are all about lower monthly payments. It's all sales psychology. The consumer sees the immediate -- the monthly payment -- and focuses on that. They're not thinking TCO (Total Cost of Ownership), total debt load, total obligations from all sources, renting a lifestyle vs owning it, etc. These are all unfortunately byproducts of a "Consumer Capitalism" mindset.

See my post at http://www.autospies.com/news/Automakers-Are-Running-Out-Of-Options-To-Keep-Sales-Up-92037/ regarding Consumer Capitalism for more details.

TheSteve (View Profile)

Posted on 3/3/2017 4:11:44 PM | | Votes: 1   

