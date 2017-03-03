Report Says Millennials Are Missing The Point By Focusing On Payments Rather Than Overall Cost

Millennials! The youths. Such a silly bunch, with their Instagram Stories about artisanal bacon. According to a recent report, they are so accustomed to monthly subscription costs, is that they look at buying a car the same way. Sounds good in theory, but not the best practice.



Automotive News reports that millennials are the fastest growing segment of car buyers, and will represent 40 percent of new car market by 2020. Given the population age distribution that doesn’t sound all too surprising, but automakers, dealerships, and other “industry disrupters” (ugh) are looking to cash in on millennial buying power.

