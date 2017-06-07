Republican Bill To Strip States And Cities From Regulating Self Driving Cars

The new legislation – which is still far from becoming law – would see any state or local regulator banned from setting its own rules in terms of design and testing procedures of self-driving autos, but federal regulators are also blocked from claiming pre-market approval for autonomous vehicle technology.

This law would represent a major step forward for any company implicated into autonomous technology development right not in the United States, as they strive to persuade Congress and the Trump administration to deliver rules that would prevent limits imposed on self-driving technology.

User Comments

MDarringer

Self-driving regulations should be federal law and NOT done on a state-by-state basis. That's just common sense.

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 7/6/2017 8:23:04 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

