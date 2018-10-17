Republicans Throw EV Makers A Bone - Propose Lifting Cap On Tax Credits

Tesla Inc.

and General Motors Co, which have lobbied Congress to lift a cap on electric vehicles eligible for a $7,500 tax credit, could get their way for up to four years under a new proposal from a Republican senator.

On Thursday, Sen. Dean Heller, R-Nev., proposed legislation that would lift the current cap on electric vehicles eligible for tax credits. Reuters obtained a copy of the text of the previously unreported bill, which has not been posted on the Senate website.

Under current law, once a manufacturer hits 200,000 EVs sold, the tax credit phases out starting in the following quarter. Heller's bill lifts the individual manufacturer cap but would phase out the credit for the entire industry in 2022.



Aspy11

GM begging for more welfare. Not shocked.
Elon begging, also not shocked.

Posted on 10/17/2018 9:56:36 AM

Posted on 10/17/2018 9:56:36 AM   

Agent009

True, but consumers are not willing to pay for the technology at full price yet. As the economies of scale start to take effect then there will be less of a need for incentives.

Posted on 10/17/2018 10:14:19 AM

Posted on 10/17/2018 10:14:19 AM   

rockreid

interesting that the proposal would phase out all EV programs by 2022.. that would mean late-comers like Audi, Benz, and BMW would likely not sell even 200k units to achieve the present threshold for phase-out. Guess it pays to be brave like Tesla and GM and be the first to market instead of the German way of R&D laziness, corporate greed via short term profits over long term EV tech, and Felony Fraud diesel scams.

Posted on 10/17/2018 10:35:53 AM

Posted on 10/17/2018 10:35:53 AM   

