Republicans Throw EV Makers A Bone - Propose Lifting Cap On Tax Credits

Tesla Inc. and General Motors Co, which have lobbied Congress to lift a cap on electric vehicles eligible for a $7,500 tax credit, could get their way for up to four years under a new proposal from a Republican senator. On Thursday, Sen. Dean Heller, R-Nev., proposed legislation that would lift the current cap on electric vehicles eligible for tax credits. Reuters obtained a copy of the text of the previously unreported bill, which has not been posted on the Senate website. Under current law, once a manufacturer hits 200,000 EVs sold, the tax credit phases out starting in the following quarter. Heller's bill lifts the individual manufacturer cap but would phase out the credit for the entire industry in 2022.



Read Article