Research Fail: Journalist Calls Out Site That Is Rating Autonomous Systems Without Understanding Them

Automotive YouTuber/entertainer Doug DeMuro recently wrote the dumbest, most misguided and irresponsible article I've read since Motor Trend's foolish Audi A8 story.

That's saying a lot, because the landscape of idiotic self-driving media coverage is vast.

But DeMuro's example isn't funny this time, because it's not just people's wallets at stake. It's their lives.

DeMuro just published "7 Best Semi-Autonomous Systems Available Right Now" on Auto Trader—a publication that can afford to hire someone with actual technical knowledge to cover topics outside its wheelhouse—and it's everything wrong about legacy media's auto-tech content, all wrapped up in 1,000 words of press release "journalism".



TheSteve

Doug DeMuro is a "YouTube Personality." He's just a guy with a YouTube channel. You call that "journalism"?

If you want to decry shoddy journalism, then take a good look at Fox News. Or CNN, where a stupid Tweet from the prez -- something that's laughed at for 20 seconds on late-night comedy shows -- is debated for 45 minutes with a panel of "experts."

TheSteve (View Profile)

Posted on 1/19/2018 1:01:21 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 2   

