Research Group Says There Will Be 1 BILLION Electric Cars On The Road By 2050

While it remains a niche market with less than 2% market share in most countries, everything points to electric vehicles becoming mainstream and disrupting the auto industry in a big way sooner rather than later.

But the timing is still being strongly debated with predictions all over the place.

Now a new report puts the target for 1 billion electric vehicles on the roads by 2050 and predicts some tough times for automakers leading up to the milestone.

Morgan Stanley’s research group released the blue paper making the prediction last week.